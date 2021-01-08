The Department of State Breaks Ground for New U.S. Consulate General in Casablanca

(STL.News) U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco David T. Fischer and U.S. Consul General Jennifer Rasamimanana celebrated today the groundbreaking of the new Consulate General campus in Casablanca, the latest demonstration of our enduring friendship and strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco. Attendees at the ceremony included representatives from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates; Wali of Casablanca-Settat Said Ahmidouch; Casablanca Mayor Abdelaziz El Omari; and Hay Hassani Governor Khadija Benchouikh.

The new U.S. Consulate General will provide a secure and resilient platform for U.S. diplomacy in Morocco. Miller Hull of Seattle, Washington is the design architect and B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama is the construction contractor. The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) awarded the construction contract in September 2019 and anticipates completion in 2024. As a result of this project, an estimated $100 million will be invested in the local economy and a workforce of more than 500 American, Moroccan, and third-country nationals will be employed during construction.

Since the launch of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 164 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 52 active projects either in the design phase or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. Government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

Source: STATE.Gov