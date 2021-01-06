Categories: General

Department of Justice Statement on Solarwinds Update

(STL.News) The Department of Justice Spokesman Marc Raimondi issued the following statement:

“On Dec. 24, 2020, the Department of Justice’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) learned of previously unknown malicious activity linked to the global SolarWinds incident that has affected multiple federal agencies and technology contractors, among others.  This activity involved access to the Department’s Microsoft O365 email environment.

After learning of the malicious activity, the OCIO eliminated the identified method by which the actor was accessing the O365 email environment.  At this point, the number of potentially accessed O365 mailboxes appears limited to around 3-percent and we have no indication that any classified systems were impacted.

As part of the ongoing technical analysis, the Department has determined that the activity constitutes a major incident under the Federal Information Security Modernization Act, and is taking the steps consistent with that determination.  The Department will continue to notify the appropriate federal agencies, Congress, and the public as warranted.”

Tags: OCIO, Solarwinds, Statement on Solarwinds, US Department of Justice
