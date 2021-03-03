Denzel Robinson Pleads Guilty To Possession Of A Gun

Buffalo Man, Denzel Robinson Pleads Guilty To Being A Felon In Possession Of A Gun And Ammunition

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Denzel Robinson a/k/a Sparks, 27, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charge carries carry a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael J. Adler and Charles E. Watkins, Jr., who are handling the case, stated that on April 28, 2020, the Buffalo Police Department executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence on Sun Street in Buffalo and recovered a .22 caliber rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition. In June 2018, Robinson was convicted in Erie County Court of bail jumping and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. before Judge Sinatra.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today