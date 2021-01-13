Denver: Alexander Uhey-Medina Sentenced For Possession Of Firearm

Denver Man, Alexander Uhey-Medina Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison For Possession Of Firearm While Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Alexander Uhey-Medina, 32, of Denver, Colorado, was sentenced to five years (60 months) in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to facts contained in the plea agreement, on May 26, 2020, Denver police officers were attempting to locate Uhey-Medina for outstanding warrants. They located Uhey-Medina and followed him to a motel in Aurora, where he was taken into custody. Uhey-Medina stated that he had a weapon inside of the backpack he was carrying. An officer searched the backpack and located a loaded firearm, a loaded magazine, three baggies containing methamphetamine, three baggies, each of which contained fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin, respectively, a digital scale, two cell phones, $1,819 cash, syringes, a glass narcotic pipe, and a fentanyl “test strip.”

“Despite challenges from coronavirus, this office is continuing our critical work improving our communities by prosecuting drug traffickers,” said U.S Attorney Jason Dunn. “I commend our law enforcement partners for keeping their laser focus on this mission, which makes a real difference for the people of Colorado.”

“Those that bring illegal drugs into our communities directly disrupt public safety. ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that any such individuals are brought to justice,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge David Booth.

United States District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson sentenced Uhey-Medina on January 11, 2021.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Denver Police Department Firearm Assault Shoot Team (FAST). The defendant was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Celeste Rangel.

