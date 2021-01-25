Denver: Aaron Dugar Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Denver Man, Aaron Dugar Sentenced To Twelve Years In Federal Prison For Armed Carjacking and Bank Robbery

DENVER (STL.News) United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Aaron Dugar, age 35, of Denver, was sentenced to more than twelve years (147 months) in federal prison for his role in an armed carjacking and bank robbery. The sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to facts contained in the plea agreement, on December 29, 2018, Dugar stole an SUV at gunpoint, demanding that two victims get out of the SUV and leave their personal property including their cellphones. Dugar then fled in the SUV. About a half-hour later, Dugar robbed the Bank of the West in Wheat Ridge. He entered the bank carrying a dark colored backpack. He approached a teller and put his index finger to his lips, indicating that the teller needed to be quiet. He placed the backpack on the teller counter and then raised a semi-auto style handgun in the air so everyone nearby could see it.

He racked the slide on the gun, demanded money, and pointed the gun at a teller. Dugar ordered the teller not to activate any alarms and instructed her to hurry. He said “don’t make me tell you to hurry up again.” As the money went into the bag, Dugar demanded “big bills only.” Along with regular bills, the teller then inserted bait money and a covert tracking device into the backpack. Dugar then demanded money from two other tellers, who complied. One of them put more bait bills and another covert tracker into the backpack. Dugar then ran out of the lobby door with almost $15,000 in cash.

The tracking devices became active after Dugar left the bank and one of the devices provided the location of Dugar in Commerce City. Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies located a gray SUV at the location broadcast by the tracker and found Dugar in the driver’s seat. He refused to get out of the vehicle and deputies were forced to break open the window. Inside the SUV, deputies located the backpack, cash, trackers, and a handgun.

“Criminals just don’t seem to catch on that bank robbery is a crime that doesn’t pay, as the robbers almost always get caught,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Thanks to quick thinking bank tellers, Sheriff’s Deputies, FBI agents, local law enforcement, and prosecutors, this defendant walked out of that bank and straight into a long prison sentence.”

“Aaron Dugar’s sentencing of over 12 years for a weapons offense, carjacking, and bank robbery should serve as a strong message that the FBI and our partners will tirelessly work to bring those who use violence and endanger the public to justice,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “We are grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Wheat Ridge Police Department, and the Westminster Police Department for their thorough and dedicated work in this joint investigation.”

United States District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson sentenced Dugar on January 19, 2021.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Wheat Ridge Police Department and the Westminster Police Department. The defendant was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kurt Bohn.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today