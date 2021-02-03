Dennis Saccurato Sentenced for Employment Tax Fraud

Bergen County Business Owner, Dennis Saccurato Sentenced to One Year and One Day in Prison for Employment Tax Fraud

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) The owner of several Fairlawn, New Jersey, businesses was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Dennis Saccurato, 68, previously pleaded guilty to tax evasion before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton, who imposed the sentence by videoconference today.

According to the documents filed in the case and statements made in court:

Saccurato owned and operated cleaning product businesses in Fairlawn, including Sparta Chem Inc., Horizon Products LLC, Compu-Kleen, and Start West Labs, and was required to pay over payroll taxes to the IRS. From 2014 to 2016, Saccurato withheld payroll taxes from the wages paid to his employees, purportedly for remittance to the IRS, but failed to pay over the taxes, which amounted to $549,715.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Wigenton sentenced Saccurato to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez, in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Macurdy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today