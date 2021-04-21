New Haven Man, Demetrius Drew Admits Illegally Possessing Firearm

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that DEMETRIUS DREW, 26, of New Haven, pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents and statements made in court, New Haven Police arrested Drew on August 18, 2020, after a court-authorized search of his residence revealed a loaded Glock model 26, 9mm pistol and a box containing 50 rounds of .38 Special ammunition.

Drew’s criminal history includes state convictions for felony narcotics and larceny offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Judge Meyer scheduled sentencing for July 13, 2021, at which time Drew faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Drew is released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

This matter is being investigated by the New Haven Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tara E. Levens and Anthony E. Kaplan.

Acting U.S. Attorney Boyle noted that this prosecution is a part of the Justice’s Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program and Project Longevity. PSN is a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Longevity is a comprehensive initiative to reduce gun violence in Connecticut’s major cities. Through Project Longevity, community members and law enforcement directly engage with members of groups that are prone to commit violence and deliver a community message against violence, a law enforcement message about the consequences of further violence and an offer of help for those who want it.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today