Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home General Delaware State Parks Annual Passes, Surf-Fishing Permits on Sale Dec. 16
General

Delaware State Parks Annual Passes, Surf-Fishing Permits on Sale Dec. 16

By STLNEWS
0
35
Delaware State Parks Annual Passes, Surf-Fishing Permits on Sale Dec. 16

(STL.News) The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the sale of 2021 Delaware State Parks Annual Passes and Surf-Fishing Permits will begin Wednesday, Dec. 16. This year, the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation instituted several upgrades that will allow for more efficient fulfillment of passes and permits.

Delaware Annual Passes

Annual Passes purchased at state park offices will now be printed on site. Those who purchase Annual Passes online will now receive a temporary 30-day printable receipt to place in their vehicle’s windshield for entry into state parks while waiting for their pass to arrive in the mail.

Annual Passes are a convenient way to access the parks for the entire fee season from March 1 to Nov. 30. A Delaware resident annual pass costs $35, and Delaware residents 62 and older will receive a discounted rate of $18. A $65 lifetime pass is available for Delawareans 65 and older. Reduced rates are also offered to Delawareans who receive public assistance, or who are active duty military or veterans. Active duty military personnel with an out-of-state license plate can purchase an annual pass at the in-state rate.

Delaware Surf-Fishing Permits

Starting for 2021, Surf-Fishing Permit decals will now be printed with the license plate number of the permit holder’s vehicle. This change will allow for more efficient enforcement of surf-fishing regulations, including surf-fishing “checks” conducted by Natural Resource Police.

The purchase of a surf-fishing permit allows individuals to drive onto the beach for fishing. First-time permit-holders must also obtain a Surf-Fishing plate on which to affix their Surf-Fishing Permit decal. In addition to entry onto Delaware State Parks drive-on beaches, the decal enables the vehicle to gain entrance into the other state parks without paying the daily entrance fee.

Surf-Fishing Permits are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are capped at 17,000 annually to manage a limited resource, protect against overcrowding of parks beaches, and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors to Delaware’s award-winning state parks system. The Surf-Fishing Permit fee for Delaware residents is $90, while out-of-state residents is $180. Delaware residents 62 and older will receive a discounted rate of $80.

Delaware Corporate and Group Pass Program

In addition, the Division offers a corporate and group pass program to businesses, nonprofits and other groups for discounted Annual Passes for their employees.

Revenue generated from park entrance fees is used to manage 17 state parks, more than 26,000 acres of state park lands and the Brandywine Zoo. Delaware’s state parks are primarily self-funded, with 65% of revenue to operate and maintain the parks generated by park users. The revenue is used for trail maintenance, environmental and recreational programs, visitor amenities, guarded beaches, management of campgrounds, cabins and more.

For more information or to purchase an Annual Pass or Surf-Fishing Permit starting Dec. 16, visit a state park office or http://www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees.

 

Previous articleArmenia accuses Azerbaijan of using chemical agents
Next articleFDA Meeting to Discuss Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine
STLNEWShttp://investmart007.wordpress.com
STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

RELATED ARTICLES

General

UK News: Attorney General clarifies law on sexual assault

STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News) The Court of Appeal has today agreed with the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP, that it is not necessary in...
Read more
General

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of using chemical agents

STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News) Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other Wednesday of using banned weapons containing white phosphorus during weeks of recent fighting for control of the...
Read more
General

PM Modi lays the foundation stone of new Parliament building

STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News) The proposed four-storied building would sprawl over an area of 64,500 sq meters and cost an estimated ₹ 971 crore. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWdEfkHOfDY%5D YouTube video provided...
Read more

Most Popular

The President’s National Space Policy

Politics STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News)The US Department of State released the following statement: The President’s National Space Policy , released yesterday, outlines America’s principles and goals regarding our national...
Read more

UK News: Attorney General clarifies law on sexual assault

General STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News) The Court of Appeal has today agreed with the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP, that it is not necessary in...
Read more

FDA Meeting to Discuss Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

Health STLNEWS - 0
The following is attributed to FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. (STL.News) For nearly 11 months, we have all been learning to live and function...
Read more

Delaware State Parks Annual Passes, Surf-Fishing Permits on Sale Dec. 16

General STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News) The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the sale of 2021 Delaware State Parks Annual Passes and Surf-Fishing...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

The President’s National Space Policy

Politics STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News)The US Department of State released the following statement: The President’s National Space Policy , released yesterday, outlines America’s principles and goals regarding our national...
Read more

UK News: Attorney General clarifies law on sexual assault

General STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News) The Court of Appeal has today agreed with the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP, that it is not necessary in...
Read more

FDA Meeting to Discuss Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

Health STLNEWS - 0
The following is attributed to FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. (STL.News) For nearly 11 months, we have all been learning to live and function...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

The President’s National Space Policy

Politics STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News)The US Department of State released the following statement: The President’s National Space Policy , released yesterday, outlines America’s principles and goals regarding our national...
Read more

UK News: Attorney General clarifies law on sexual assault

General STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News) The Court of Appeal has today agreed with the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP, that it is not necessary in...
Read more

FDA Meeting to Discuss Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

Health STLNEWS - 0
The following is attributed to FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. (STL.News) For nearly 11 months, we have all been learning to live and function...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv