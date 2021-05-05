Delaware Small Business Week & National Travel, Tourism Week

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney In recognition of Small Business Week and National Travel and Tourism Week (May 2-8), Governor John Carney will join the Delaware Tourism Office to visit small businesses and attractions in Kent, New Castle and Sussex counties this week.

“We want to take this week to salute the folks who pour their heart and soul into running Delaware’s small businesses,” said Governor Carney. “These have not been easy times for our small business owners, especially those in the tourism and hospitality industry. But they have gone above and beyond for their customers. They understand you can’t have a healthy economy without a healthy community. Aside from buying local, the most important thing Delawareans can do to help our small businesses and economy is to get vaccinated so we can beat COVID-19.”

Each location will share how resilience, creativity and passion, as well as assistance from the State of Delaware’s DE Relief Grant or HELP programs, have supported them through the pandemic.

“The inventiveness of Delaware’s small business owners has never been more on display than during the pandemic,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “While the state provided financial assistance through DE Relief Grants and HELP loans, it was the creativity businesses used to pivot and adjust their models that really helped them make it through these difficult times.”

In addition to the Governor’s visits, the Division of Small Business hosted webinars for small business owners on crowd investing and pitching prospective investors. The Division also will feature on its website and social media three forward thinking small business owners who made improvements to their businesses that will continue long after the pandemic.

“The ways our small business owners have adapted has been tremendous,” said Jordan Schulties, Director of the Division of Small Business. “To better serve their customers, they have added new products and services. They have added outdoor dining or curbside pickup. They have made it easier for their customers to shop online.”

The Delaware Tourism Office will highlight on social media various aspects of Delaware’s tourism industry from what to see in Delaware and how to visit safely, to celebrating the diversity of the state’s culinary scene by ordering food on #TakeoutTuesday and thanking the industry and its frontline workers.

“Tourism is a vital part of Delaware’s economy – contributing billions to the state’s GDP and employing tens of thousands of Delawareans,” said Liz Keller, Director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “After the most difficult year for the industry, the attractions, restaurants, hotels and many other destinations are looking forward to the summer season as visitors explore our state’s discoveries safely and once again help drive Delaware’s economy.”

*MEDIA ADVISORY*

SMALL BUSINESS & TOURISM TOUR: Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop

WHAT: Governor Carney will visit Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop in Milford. Dolce, a previous EDGE Grant winner, is also a partner to other small businesses and nonprofits in the Milford area. More than half of its products comes from area businesses and its used coffee grounds are recycled to nourish the soil at Milford Community Gardens.

WHO:

Governor John Carney

Jeff Bullock, Secretary, Delaware Department of State

Jordan Schulties, Director, Division of Small Business

Liz Keller, Director, Delaware Tourism Office

Stephenie Tatman, Co-owner of Dolce Bakery and Coffee

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

3:00-3:15 p.m.

WHERE:

Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop

36 N. Walnut Street

Milford, DE 19963

SMALL BUSINESS & TOURISM TOUR: Crooked Hammock Craft Brewery

WHAT: Governor Carney will visit Crooked Hammock craft brewery in Middletown. Crooked Hammock’s beINVOLVED program supports local communities through fundraising, outreach and donations of meals that have benefited about 1,000 people in need.

WHO:

Governor John Carney

Liz Keller, Director, Delaware Tourism Office

Josh Grapski, La Vida Hospitality

WHEN:

Thursday, May 6, 2021

11:30-12:15 p.m.

WHERE:

Crooked Hammock Craft Brewery

316 Auto Park Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

SMALL BUSINESS & TOURISM TOUR: Delaware Botanic Gardens

WHAT: Governor Carney will visit the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro. Delaware Botanic Gardens is one of the state’s newest tourist attractions and a recent addition to Delaware Tourism Office’s Delaware Discoveries Trail.

WHO:

Governor John Carney

Liz Keller, Director, Delaware Tourism Office

Raymond Sander, Delaware Botanic Gardens, President

Sheryl Swed, Delaware Botanic Gardens, Executive Director

Stephen Pryce Lea, Delaware Botanic Gardens, Head of Horticulture

WHEN:

Friday, May 7, 2021

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

WHERE:

Delaware Botanic Gardens

30220 Piney Neck Road

Dagsboro, DE 19939