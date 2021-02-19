Delaware Lottery: Wilmington Woman Wins $250,000

DOVER, DE (STL.News) A 61-year-old woman from Wilmington has claimed the second $250,000 top prize from the Instant Game SIX FIGURES. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket from Food Lion #2164 on Philadelphia Pike in Claymont.

“We’re happy to see the excitement around the SIX FIGURES Instant Game continue to grow since its introduction last year,” said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “Four $10,000 SIX FIGURES prizes were claimed just last month. Congratulations to the lucky $250,000 top prize winner!”