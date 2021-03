DOVER, DE (STL.News) A 43-year-old woman from Rehoboth Beach has claimed the first $150,000 top prize from the Instant Game CA$H ERUPTION. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket from the BP Pep-Up gas station in Long Neck.

“Congratulations to this lucky winner,” said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “One additional $150,000 CA$H ERUPTION top prize still remains, which means there’s yet another chance to win big!”