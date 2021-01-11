Delaware Lottery: Lawrence Joiner wins $10,000 playing Six figures

WILMINGTON, DE. (STL.News)Lawrence Joiner, a 45-year-old man from Bell, Florida, purchased a SIX FIGURES Instant Game ticket from Liquor Land in Seaford during a recent visit to Delaware. After scratching the ticket, Mr. Joiner couldn’t believe his luck when it ended up winning him $10,000 in an instant.

This is the third $10,000 prize from the Instant Games SIX FIGURES to be claimed this month.

“What an exciting way to start the new year,” said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “Congratulations to Mr. Joiner on his big win!”

The $25 price point Instant Game SIX FIGURES still has two top prizes of $250,000 available, which means the excitement isn’t over yet!

The man claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on January 7, 2021.