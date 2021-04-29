Delaware Governor on Confirmations of Judicial Nominations

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Delaware Senate’s confirmation of judicial nominations to the Court of Chancery, the Superior Court, and the Court of Common Pleas:

“Thank you to the Delaware Senate for confirming several distinguished Delawareans to serve on our world-class judiciary,” said Governor Carney. “All of these nominees have the experience, knowledge, and judgment to serve Delaware well in these positions.”

The Senate confirmed the following judicial nominations on Wednesday:

Lori W. Will was confirmed as Vice Chancellor in the Delaware Court of Chancery, and will replace Vice Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, who was confirmed as Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery. Will is a partner in the Wilmington office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where her practice focuses on corporate, commercial, and federal securities litigation.

Reneta Green-Streett was confirmed to serve as Superior Court Judge in Kent County. Green-Streett will be the first Black woman to serve on Superior Court in Kent County and is a partner at Morris James, where she manages the firm's Dover office. Her practice focuses on representing plaintiffs in personal injury and workers' compensation cases.

Commissioner Katharine Mayer was confirmed as Judge on the Court of Common Pleas. Since 2016, Mayer has served as a Superior Court Commissioner. Previously, she was a partner at McCarter & English, where her practice focused on bankruptcy and restructuring work, as well as product liability defense.