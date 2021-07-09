July 10, 2021

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney issued the following statement on his appointment to the President’s Council of Governors:

“I’m proud to join the bipartisan Council of Governors to help strengthen cooperation between our states and the federal government on a range of threats facing our country – from extreme weather to public health challenges,” said Governor Carney.  “As we’ve seen over the past year, state-federal cooperation is critically important, especially during a crisis situation.  I want to thank President Biden for the appointment, and for bringing governors of both parties together to address important issues we all face.”

Indelaware, Governor, john carney

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Connecticut Governor on Tropical Storm Elsa Response Efforts Previous post Connecticut Governor on Tropical Storm Elsa Response Efforts
Next post DC Mayor Bowser Announces Plans for 3 Bridges in Ward 7

More Stories

Recent Post

Top Category

General

Politics

Business

Entertainment

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x