Delaware Governor: May as Trauma Awareness Month

This year marks the third annual series of events recognizing efforts across the State of Delaware

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney on Monday announced May 2021 as the third annual Trauma Awareness Month to recognize efforts of trauma-informed practices across the State of Delaware. This year, Trauma Awareness Month includes a series of educational webinars and recognition of the Compassionate Champion Awards recipients. Trauma Awareness Month is co-sponsored by the Family Services Cabinet Council (FSCC) and Trauma Matters Delaware (TMD).

“The first two years of Trauma Awareness Month showed us how much important work is taking place across Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “Last year highlighted how our trauma-informed community stepped up to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate the work of Trauma Matters Delaware and the many organizations, state agencies, and individuals who are creating a more trauma-informed state. We look forward to recognizing their work again this May.”

In the past two years of Trauma Awareness Month, the FSCC has hosted several events and learning opportunities and presented Compassionate Champion Awards, the state’s recognition program for individuals or organizations that have taken steps toward providing services in a manner consistent with trauma-informed care. This year’s events expand learning opportunities and resource sharing to promote the importance of trauma-informed care and adoption of trauma-informed practices across the State of Delaware.

“This past year has demonstrated the many faces of trauma and how compassion and trauma-informed assistance from others can make all the difference in healing,” said Leslie Brower, President, TMD Board of Directors. “TMD’s Board of Directors is pleased to co-sponsor this month’s activities including recognition of all the people and organizations helping make Delaware a place where people can feel safe and thrive.”

The Family Services Cabinet Council and TMD are co-sponsoring and highlighting a variety of virtual events throughout May:

May 1, 2021 – Pursuing Emotional Resilience Conference – Virtual conference featuring guest speakers First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Delaware’s First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. This conference is presented by the Delaware State Education Association, the Delaware Department of Education, and the United Way of Delaware.

May 5, 2021 – The State of the Trauma-Informed State Panel – public webinar

May 12, 2021 – “Portraits of Professional CAREgivers: Their Passion, Their Pain” – 2:00 p.m. movie screening | 5:00 p.m. moving screening

May 19, 2021 – “Blueprint for Trauma-Informed Higher Education” – public webinar

May 26, 2021 – “Towards a Community of Healing” – public webinar

The FSCC and TMD are also encouraging Delaware’s community organizations to add their own Trauma Awareness Month events to the TMD event calendar. To have events published on TMD’s Trauma Awareness Month page, please complete this form.

Click to view more events from community partners.

For the third year, the State of Delaware will present the Compassionate Champion Awards. These awards recognize individuals and organizations across the state of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in the following categories: community partner, education, family/caregiver, government, health care, first responder, and other. The nomination period closed on April 15, 2021, and winners will be announced during Trauma Awareness Month.

On October 17, 2018, Governor John Carney signed Executive Order 24 to make Delaware a trauma-informed state and to address the impact of trauma at different points in a person’s life. The Executive Order also charged the FSCC with promoting May as “Trauma Awareness Month,” and publicizing events throughout the state.