WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney on Monday signed an order that lifts the COVID-19 State of Emergency effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13. Governor Carney first issued the State of Emergency on March 13, 2020 to control the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware communities.

Click here to read Governor Carney’s order lifting the State of Emergency.

Watch Governor Carney’s live COVID-19 Update and Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m.

“Delawareans pulled together over this past year and made real sacrifices to limit the spread of COVID-19, protect their neighbors, and save lives,” said Governor Carney. “It wasn’t easy, and some sacrificed more than others. But I believe we’ll come out of this pandemic stronger for it. As we emerge from this crisis, let’s remember the 1,695 Delawareans we lost to COVID-19, and recommit to working together to build the future of our great state.”

Also on Monday, Governor Carney signed a narrower Public Health Emergency order to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.

Monday’s order authorizes the Division of Public Health (DPH) to direct COVID-19 vaccination, treatment and mitigation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Delaware National Guard may also provide support under the direction of the Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and the Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS).

Delaware providers that offer COVID-19 vaccinations must do so at no out-of-pocket cost to individuals, according to the Public Health Emergency order. All health care providers, facilities and entities that offer vaccinations shall make those vaccinations available to any person meeting the vaccination criteria without regard to that person’s ability to pay, type of health insurance, or participation in any particular provider network.

Click here to read the Public Health Emergency order.