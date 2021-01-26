Delaware Governor Formally Extends State of Emergency

Dover, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney on Tuesday formally extended the State of Emergency declaration another 30 days to confront community spread of COVID-19, and issued the following statement:

“Each day, we are getting the life-saving vaccine out to more Delawareans, including our most vulnerable friends and neighbors,” said Governor Carney. “But until supply increases and we can make vaccinations more widely available, let’s do what works to fight community spread of COVID-19. Avoid gatherings. Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. Stay vigilant and we’ll get through this.”

Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration carries the full force and effect of law. Delawareans and visitors also must follow local restrictions in place to limit community spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Delawareans over the age of 18 are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free COVID exposure notification app. Download on the AppStore or Google Play.

Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form.