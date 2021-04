Delaware Governor, DPH: Community COVID-19 Testing Sites

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

“We are vaccinating thousands of Delawareans every day, but we need to continue to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “Follow the public health precautions. Get tested, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing. I encourage all Delawareans to get the shot.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

New Castle County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, April 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodlawn Branch Library (2020 W 9th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Tuesday, April 27 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Wilmington University Rt. 13 (320 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Tuesday, April 27 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: University of Delaware Hollingsworth Lot (61 North College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Wednesday, April 28 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Hospital, Wilmington 601 Parking Lot (601 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary School (801 W. 18th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Thursday, April 29 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Wilmington University Athletic Complex (1365 Pulaski Hwy, Newark, DE 19702) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Thursday, April 29 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187

Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: University of Delaware Laird Campus Lot #6 (David Hollowell Dr, Newark DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Saturday, May 1 from 10 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Westside Healthcare (Indoor Walk Up -1802 W. 4th St, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187

Sunday, May 2 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: University of Delaware STAR Campus (540 S College Avenue, Newark, DE 19713) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, April 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Tuesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Whatcoat UMC Dover (341 Saulsbury Road, Dover, DE 19904) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East St, Clayton, DE 19938) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Transformation AME Zion Church (702 Maple Parkway, Dover, DE 19901) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Milford High School (1019 N. Walnut St, Milford, DE 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, April 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Tuesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Georgetown (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Tuesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Delmar Town Hall (12 E State St., Delmar MD 21875) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Laurel Elementary School (815 S. Central Avenue, Laurel, DE 19956) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Thursday, April 29 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Thursday, April 29 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N Main St, Selbyville, DE 19975) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood, DE 19950) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main Street, Ellendale, DE 19941) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood, DE 19950) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com