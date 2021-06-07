Delaware Governor: DE Wins! Small Business Grant Winners

Over 200 small businesses will receive up to $5,000 for programs to incentivize customers to get vaccinated

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Small Business on Monday announced that more than 200 Delaware small businesses will receive state grants up to $5,000 to reimburse them for the cost of providing incentives for vaccinated customers.

The small business grants are part of DE Wins! – a public education and incentive campaign to encourage all eligible Delawareans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Participating small businesses come from across Delaware and represent a wide range of industries, including restaurants, retail and personal care businesses.

Delawareans can see the full list of businesses offering incentives to customers who show proof of vaccination at DEwins.org/partners.

“These grants give Delawareans another great reason to roll up their sleeve as we push toward our goal of having 70 percent of adult Delawareans vaccinated by July 4,” said Governor Carney. “A healthy economy requires a healthy community and getting as many Delawareans as possible vaccinated is the best way we can ensure both.”

As of Sunday, June 6, 67.4 percent of Delaware adults had received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delaware is aiming to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults with at least one shot by July 4.

“Small business is a huge part of Delaware’s economy,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “We have sought ways throughout the economic struggles of the pandemic to support them. This program is a great example of how the State can support their efforts and they can support ours right back by stepping up to encourage more Delawareans get vaccinated.”

“Delaware’s small business community has shown a real enthusiasm for participating in the program” said Jordan Schulties, Director of the Division of Small Business. “The Division is administering the grant program, including evaluating the proposed promotions. The number of businesses that want to offer incentives, as well as the creativity the business owners have shown in designing promotions that appeal to their customers, is impressive. Small businesses stepped up during the pandemic to serve their customers. Now they’re helping once again by giving their customers another reason to get vaccinated.”

The promotions are part of DE Wins!, a public education and incentive program announced May 25, which aims to increase vaccination rates statewide. In addition to offerings from small businesses, the program also includes twice-weekly prize drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery and a final drawing with grand prizes including $302,000 and two low-digit Delaware license plates.

Delawareans vaccinated in Delaware will also receive a $10 gift card when vaccinated.

The DE Wins! Vaccine Incentive Program runs through June 29. More businesses will be announced as part of the program in the coming days.