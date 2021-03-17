Delaware Governor: COVID-19 Vaccination Program Updates

Pharmacies can begin 50+ vaccinations Wednesday; providers can vaccinate patients 16+ with high- and moderate-risk medical conditions

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division on Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday announced an expansion of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

On Wednesday, pharmacies in Delaware may begin vaccinating ?Delawareans aged 50+.

Also on Wednesday, health care providers, including hospitals, may vaccinate patients 16+ with high ?and moderate-risk medical condition?s. Providers who are NOT vaccinating may refer patients to hospital systems. Delawareans should contact their medical provider ?about vaccination opportunities. DPH has also encouraged providers to contact their highest risk patients directly to schedule vaccination appointments. Non-paid caregivers of Delawareans with high- and moderate-risk medical conditions may also qualify for vaccination through medical providers.

On Tuesday, March 23, the State of Delaware will open its COVID-19 vaccination waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov to any ?Delawarean, 50+.

Visit de.gov/covidvaccine for a list of high- and moderate-risk medical conditions, participating vaccination providers, and additional information on Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

As of Monday, March 15, Delaware vaccination providers had administered 319,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Twenty percent of Delaware’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Governor Carney’s announcement on Tuesday is in line with President Biden’s directive to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

“This is an important step forward in our vaccination program that will make thousands of high-risk Delaware adults eligible for this life-saving COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Carney. “Our goal remains the same. We want to distribute this vaccine in a way that’s fast and fair. Until we can get enough Delawareans vaccinated, let’s all do our part. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Stay vigilant.”

“Our vaccine supply has significantly increased, and as the number of seniors who are requesting vaccination appointments continues to drop, we are in a position to make them available to more Delawareans,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “So we are making a strong push through the end of March to vaccinate the remaining seniors 65+ and frontline essential workers who want a vaccine, and are excited to be able to begin reaching other vulnerable Delawareans.”

Over the next several weeks, the State of Delaware will continue to focus on vaccinating 65+ Delawareans who are registered on the state’s waiting list. Any Delawarean who is 65+ and not currently registered on the state’s vaccination waiting list should register at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov for an opportunity to be vaccinated. Invitations for state-coordinated vaccination are now being sent to all persons remaining on the waiting list.

According to the State of Delaware’s new vaccination guidance, Delaware health care providers, including hospitals, should use their clinical judgement to vaccinate ?individuals 16-64 with underlying health conditions. The list of qualifying conditions provided by the State is not an all-inclusive of eligible conditions.

The State of Delaware also will continue to partner with employers to vaccinate front-line, 1B-eligible workers, and begin moving into vaccinations for other essential workers. Employers who have not contacted the Division of Public Health (DPH) should email vaccineplanning@delaware.gov to begin developing vaccination plans for their employees.