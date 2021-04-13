Delaware Governor Carney: Vaccination Program Fully Open

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday announced that medical providers, including hospital systems, may now vaccinate Delawareans aged 16 or older – whether or not they have a high-risk medical condition.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now fully open to Delawareans 16+ at any vaccination provider. As of Monday, April 12, Delaware providers had administered 568,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This news means that any eligible Delawarean who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one – whether it’s at their doctor’s office, a local pharmacy, or a community vaccination event,” said Governor Carney. “We’re vaccinating thousands of Delawareans each day. I’d encourage all Delawareans to get the shot. If you’re concerned, talk to your doctor, or members of your family and friends who have already received the vaccine. That’s how we’ll beat this virus.”