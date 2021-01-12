Delaware Governor Announced Virtual Inauguration for January 19, 2021

State of the State Address scheduled for January 26; Governor to present Fiscal Year 2022 Budget on January 28

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney and Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long have announced plans for a virtual inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, January 19. The 74th Governor of the State of Delaware and 26th Lieutenant Governor will be sworn in for their second terms at 10 a.m. at Legislative Hall in Dover.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the inaugural ceremony will be livestreamed at de.gov/inauguration.

“For the past two decades, Delawareans have trusted me with the responsibility and privilege of representing them as Lieutenant Governor, in the U.S. Congress and now as Governor,” said Governor Carney. “In a second term, I promise to continue working hard, every single day, on the issues that are important to the people of our state. Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Governor.”

“I am thankful for the honor to serve as your Lt. Governor for another term,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “2020 was a challenge for our nation, state, communities, and families. I look to 2021 with hope, confidence and optimism knowing we will face the challenges that confront us by working together to build a safer, healthier and stronger Delaware.”

Governor Carney will deliver his 2021 State of the State Address at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26 from the Senate Chamber at Legislative Hall. The Governor will present his recommended Fiscal Year 2022 budget at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 28.

Additional information will follow about the State of the State Address and annual budget presentation. Both events will be held virtually, without an audience. They will be livestreamed at de.gov/live and livestream.com/stateofdelaware.