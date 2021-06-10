Delaware Governor: Additional DE Wins! Raffle Prizes

As Delawareans reach nearly 70 percent vaccinated, new prizes unlocked

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday announced three new prizes for the DE Wins! raffle, including two scholarships from Wilmington University and tickets to every show at The Grand during the 2021-2022 season.

Wilmington University will award a full undergraduate scholarship and a full graduate scholarship supporting Delaware’s Vaccination Incentive Program. Both scholarships will include tuition and fees. The Grand’s All Access Pass winner will receive two (2) seats to every Grand Presents and Broadway in Wilmington performance held from September 2021-July 2022 at The Grand, the baby grand, and The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

“We are getting closer to our goal of having 70 percent of Delaware adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4,” said Governor Carney. “To make that final push, we are adding new prizes to the DE Wins raffle. All of these prizes celebrate places that people love in our state, and experiences you can get back to safely once you’re vaccinated. Find a vaccine clinic or provider near you by visiting de.gov/getmyvaccine.”

As of Wednesday, June 9, 67.6 percent of Delaware adults had received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We value the efforts of Governor Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Delaware,” said Dr. LaVerne Harmon, Wilmington University President. “We hope the pandemic will soon be part of the past, and our gift of higher education part of a promising future for two deserving students.”

Recipients of Delaware’s Vaccination Incentive Program scholarship at Wilmington University who are between the ages of 12 through senior year in high school must use the scholarship no later than one year after graduating from high school. High school graduates ages 18 and over must utilize the scholarship within two years of receiving the award. Tuition must not exceed the total number of credits required for graduation in one degree program. Recipients must meet all of the University’s entrance requirements at the time of admission.

“It is in The Grand’s best interest, and the best interest of all indoor performances venues, to have as many Delawareans fully vaccinated as possible,” said Mark Fields, Executive Director of The Grand. “The more vaccinations, the safer we all are when we come together again for indoor performances in the near future. Providing this All Access Pass is our way of thanking those that have taken this important step towards reopening entertainment venues like The Grand’s three theaters for everybody.”

Previous artists to take The Grand’s stage include Sarah McLachlan, Willie Nelson, the Broadway musical JERSEY BOYS, and others. The Grand hosts an average of 60-80 performances a year. The winner cannot resell tickets. Seats will be provided as best available at time of booking. This offer does not apply to non-Grand Presents events such as rentals or community events.

“We appreciate all of the partners who have contributed prizes to the DE Wins! Vaccine Incentive Program,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, DPH Director. “All three vaccines have been proven safe and effective, and the CDC just released new studies showing Pfizer and Moderna are up to 90% effective in reducing the risk of infection for fully vaccinated people. While protecting yourself and those closest to you is the biggest benefit for getting vaccinated, we recognize that incentive programs may help to motivate others who may have been putting it off. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can all get back to doing the things we enjoy most.”

“The DE Wins! Vaccine Incentive prizes offer a great opportunity for residents to discover all the cool things to do in Delaware,” said Liz Keller, Delaware Tourism Office Director. “From one-of-a-kind experiences to dream staycations, these prizes not only provide another reason to receive the vaccine but also support local small businesses and non-profit organizations.”

Delawareans can see the full list of prizes at DEwins.org.

Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Small Business on Monday announced that more than 200 Delaware small businesses will receive state grants up to $5,000 to reimburse them for the cost of providing incentives for vaccinated customers. Delawareans can view the list of participating businesses at DEwins.org/partners.

Delawareans vaccinated in Delaware will also receive a $10 gift card when vaccinated. A full list of vaccination locations can be found at de.gov/getmyvaccine.

The DE Wins! Vaccine Incentive Program runs through June 29. Winners for the grand prizes of $302,000 and two low-digit license plates will be drawn on June 30.

Governor Carney also announced that he will formally extend the State of Emergency declaration on June 13 another 30 days to confront COVID-19, provide protection for those who are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, and to continue the whole-of-government approach to administering vaccines to Delawareans. The signed order will be available here on June 13 at noon.