Delashaun Pleads Guilty To Multiple Unemployment Benefits

Arizona Man, Delashaun Dean Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Multiple Fraudulently-Obtained Unemployment Insurance Benefits Debit Cards

Defendant Attempted to Steal Nearly $223,000 in Unemployment Benefits

LAS VEGAS, NA (STL.News) An Arizona man pleaded guilty to possession of multiple unemployment benefits debit cards — all in different names — and intending to fraudulently obtain nearly $223,000 in benefits to be paid to him, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada and Special Agent-in-Charge Quentin Heiden of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG), Los Angeles Region.

Delashaun Dean, 32, of Tolleson, Arizona, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access devices. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 11, 2021.

According to admissions made in connection with Dean’s guilty plea, between October 3 and October 5, 2020, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found 15 unemployment insurance benefits debit cards issued by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) on Dean and in his hotel room. The debit cards were all in different names, not in Dean’s name. In addition, law enforcement found a fake driver’s license and a spiral notebook with personal identifying information of multiple individuals, which was used to apply for unemployment insurance benefits. At least $222,930 in unemployment benefits were approved for the claims associated with the recovered EDD cards.

The statutory maximum sentence is 10 years in prison, supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Fang is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today