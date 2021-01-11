Del Rio Border Patrol Sector Warns of Life-Threatening Conditions

Agents Recover Body of Pregnant Woman From Rio Grande

DEL RIO, TX (STL.News) Freezing temperatures, winter mixes of snow and ice, and unforgiving river water pose an increased risk of life threatening conditions to people attempting to enter the United States illegally.

On Jan. 8, agents assigned to U.S. Border Patrol’s Del Rio Station were notified by the Mexican Government of a possible drowning in the Rio Grande River. Agents responding to the scene recovered the body of a pregnant 33-year-old Haitian woman. Through further investigation, it was determined that her husband had drowned days earlier and was recovered by officials from the Government of Mexico.

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021, Oct. 1, agents assigned to Del Rio Sector have recovered the bodies of 18 suspected illegal aliens who had recently entered or were attempting to illegally enter the United States.

Illegal aliens crossing the border face temperatures that may drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in South Texas, and may be at risk for hypothermia. Persons attempting to cross the dense terrain illegally during winter months often carry less water and wear excess clothing in efforts of keeping warm. The excess layers of clothing, rugged terrain and the assumption that less water is needed during cold weather also pose increased risks of dehydration.

Additionally, migrants crossing the Rio Grande River face unpredictable currents, deep water and frigid water temperatures making it dangerous to maneuver.