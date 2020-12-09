Del City: Kami Rai Gill Pleads Guilty To Drug Conspiracy

Del City Woman, Kami Rai Gill Pleads Guilty To Drug Conspiracy

MUSKOGEE, OK (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Kami Rai Gill, age 34, of Del City, Oklahoma entered a guilty plea to Drug Conspiracy in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 846, punishable by not less than 10 years and not more than life imprisonment, a fine up to $10,000,000.00, or both.

The Indictment alleged that beginning on November 4, 2016 and continuing until on or about the date of Indictment, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere, Kami Rai Gill did willfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with others known and unknown, including Enrique Pacheco and Lilliana Alvarez Soto, to violate federal drug laws by acquiring kilograms of heroin and distributing it for money. On two separate dates in August 2019, Gill possessed with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of heroin in Oklahoma City.

The charges arose from a joint investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Muskogee Police Department, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, many prominent agencies which are members of the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (“HIDTA”), contributed to this investigation, including: the Tulsa Police Department, the Broken Arrow Police Department, the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, the Miami Police Department, the Moore Police Department, the El Reno Police Department, the Yukon Police Department, the Duncan Police Department, the Norman Police Department, the Choctaw Police Department, the Edmond Police Department, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office, and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation was coordinated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”) of the Eastern District of Oklahoma. OCDETF is an initiative led and coordinated by the Office of the United States Attorney.

The Honorable Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Assistant United States Attorney Rob Wallace, Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Conway, and Special Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Schroeder represented the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today