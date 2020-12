(STL.News) Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest just hit its highest level in 12 years. Destruction of the rainforest rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 2.7 million acres in 2020, according to data from Brazil’s national space research agency. That’s seven times the size of London, and it means Brazil will miss its own target for reducing deforestation in the Amazon this year.



