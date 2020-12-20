Defense Weekly Update: Taiwan Unveils New Warship to Counter China

(STL.News) News items of the week ending December 19, 2020:
- AVENGER DRONE FLIES AUTONOMOUSLY
- RUSSIA CREATES STRIKE UNIT WITH KINZHAL MISSILE ARMED MIG-31K
- ISRAEL TESTS MISSILE DEFENSE
- U.S TO ADOPT MORE ASSERTIVE APPROACH AGAINST RUSSIA & CHINA
- TAIWAN UNVEILS NEW WARSHIP TO COUNTER CHINA
- RUSSIA MAY DEPLOY NUKES IN CRIMEA
- INDIAN NAVY TO ACQUIRE EXTENDED RANGE BRAHMOS
- JAPAN TO TEAM UP WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP FOR NEW FIGHTER
YouTube video provided courtesy of Defense Updates
NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content. View for entertainment purposes.
