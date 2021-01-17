Defense Updates: Weekly Update Ending January 17, 2020

(STL.News) News items of the week:
- RUSSIA WITHDRAWS FROM OPEN SKIES TREATY
- NEW VARIANT OF J20
- IRAN MAY EXPELS U.N INSPECTORS
- IAF CHIEF RESPONDS ON LCA TEJAS VS JF-17
- MORE TU-160 BOMBERS
- NORTH KOREA MAY RESTART MISSILE TESTING
- MORE INFO ON U.S NAVY’S NEXT GUIDED-MISSILE DESTROYER
YouTube video provided courtesy of Defense Updates
NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of information contained within the video as we have NOT independently verified the information. View as entertainment.