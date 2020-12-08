Defense Updates- Iran &Israel

(STL.News) The alleged architect of Iran’s nuclear weapons program, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was buried with full military honors.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the killing and vowed retribution “in due time.”

Initial reports indicated that a bomb blew up in front of his car forcing it to stop and then several armed personnel sprayed bullets to kill him.

But later this narrative was changed.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, told state TV, “Unfortunately, the operation was a very complicated operation and was carried out by using electronic devices. No individual was present at the site.”

State TV’s English-language broadcaster Press TV reported earlier Monday that a weapon recovered from the scene of the attack bore “the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.”

State TV’s Arabic-language channel, Al-Alam, claimed the weapons used were “controlled by satellite,” a claim also made by the semiofficial Fars news agency.

In this video Defense Updates analyzes what weapon may have been used to take out Iran’s nuclear weapons mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh?

