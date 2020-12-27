Defense Update for the Week Ending December 27

(STL.News) News items of the week:

ISRAEL FIGHTERS STRIKE IRANIAN TARGETS IN SYRIA

AMERICAN ANTI DRONE SYSTEM IN AFRICA

RUSSIAN AND CHINESE BOMBERS IN EAST CHINA SEA

IRAN BEEFS UP AIR DEFENSE

CHINESE CLAIM OF EXPELLING USS JOHN S. MCCAIN IS FALSE

U.S ARMY ORDERS MORE OF THE LATEST VARIANT OF THE ABRAMS TANK

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of Defense Updates

NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content. View as entertainment.

STL.News References: