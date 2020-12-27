Sunday, December 27STATES TOP LEADING NEWS

Defense Update for the Week Ending December 27

(STL.News) News items of the week:

  • ISRAEL FIGHTERS STRIKE IRANIAN TARGETS IN SYRIA
  • AMERICAN ANTI DRONE SYSTEM IN AFRICA
  • RUSSIAN AND CHINESE BOMBERS IN EAST CHINA SEA
  • IRAN BEEFS UP AIR DEFENSE
  • CHINESE CLAIM OF EXPELLING USS JOHN S. MCCAIN IS FALSE
  • U.S ARMY ORDERS MORE OF THE LATEST VARIANT OF THE ABRAMS TANK
  • U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN

YouTube video provided courtesy of Defense Updates

NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content.  View as entertainment.

STL.News References:

  1. YouTube