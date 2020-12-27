Defense Update for the Week Ending December 27

(STL.News) News items of the week:
- ISRAEL FIGHTERS STRIKE IRANIAN TARGETS IN SYRIA
- AMERICAN ANTI DRONE SYSTEM IN AFRICA
- RUSSIAN AND CHINESE BOMBERS IN EAST CHINA SEA
- IRAN BEEFS UP AIR DEFENSE
- CHINESE CLAIM OF EXPELLING USS JOHN S. MCCAIN IS FALSE
- U.S ARMY ORDERS MORE OF THE LATEST VARIANT OF THE ABRAMS TANK
- U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN
YouTube video provided courtesy of Defense Updates
NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content. View as entertainment.
