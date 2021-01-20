Defendants Sentenced For Roles in Firearms Trafficking

Defendants Sentenced For Roles in International Firearms Trafficking

Fort Lauderdale, FL (STL.News) Two defendants were sentenced last week in federal court for their roles in an international firearms trafficking ring. On Monday, January 11, 2021, Naomi Natal Haynes, 41, a citizen of Canada and United States legal resident, was sentenced to 84 months in prison by United States District Judge Roy K. Altman for conspiracy to make false statements to firearms dealers and to smuggle firearms to Canada from the United States, as well as aggravated identity fraud. On January 14, 2020, Marco Ian Almeida-Barreto, 24, of Pompano Beach, FL, was sentenced to 120 months in prison by United States District Judge James I. Cohn, for possession of firearms as a convicted felon.

According to court records, on September 22, 2018, the Canadian Border Service Agency (“CBSA”) intercepted 19 handguns and one silencer which were hidden inside a vehicle with a trap compartment. The seizure occurred after the vehicle entered Canada from Plattsburg, New York. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) traced nearly all of the firearms to South Florida and determined several handguns were purchased at gun shows in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Additionally, three of the firearms, including a Glock Model 43, 9 mm handgun, a Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun and a Gemtech .45 caliber silencer were reported stolen.

According to court documents, Ameida-Barreto ensured that firearms made their way to Haynes. Haynes drove the 19 firearms and silencer from South Florida to Plattsburg, New York. A co-conspirator drove them the rest of the way into Canada.

Others charged for their alleged roles in the scheme are Mackenzie Delmas, Enza Esposito, Shalena Mary Haynes, and Jeremy Ruwan Rosello.

Rosello was sentenced on July 24, 2020 to 108 months in prison for his role in the offense.

Delmas is set for trial in July 2021. Esposito and Shalena Haynes are fugitives.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, United States Attorney, Southern District of Florida, Robert Cekada, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Miami Field Division, Gregory Tony, Sheriff, Broward County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.

Ms. Fajardo and Mr. Cekada also wish to acknowledge the assistance of the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Customs and Border Protection, and the cooperation of the many international law enforcement agencies, including CBSA, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Montreal Police Services, Toronto Police Services and the Ontario Provincial Police, all of which contributed to the successful prosecution of these defendants.

Assistant United States Attorney Adam C. McMichael and Department of Justice Trial Attorney Paola Henry prosecuted these cases.

Delmas, Esposito, and Shalena Haynes are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today