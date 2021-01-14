DC Metro Announces Inauguration Service Plans, Station Closures

Washington, DC (STL.News) Metro announced service adjustments for Metrorail and Metrobus to accommodate the expanded security perimeter that will be in effect for Inauguration beginning Friday, January 15 through Thursday, January 21.

Metro will close 13 stations inside the security perimeter, with 11 stations closing on Friday and two additional stations on Saturday and continuing through the end of service on Thursday. During this time trains will pass through the closed stations without stopping.

Beginning on Friday and continuing for six days, trains will operate on a Saturday schedule (every 12 minutes on the Red Line/15 minutes on all other lines), bypassing all closed stations while residents are urged by local officials to stay out of the downtown area.

In addition, 26 bus routes will be detoured around the expanded security perimeter beginning on Friday through Thursday. Metrobus will operate normal service on weekdays and weekends to accommodate customers making trips outside the zone, with the exception of January 20th, when buses will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Service information

Metrorail:

Friday, January 15, through Thursday, January 21

Trains will operate on a Saturday schedule, every 12 minutes on the Red Line and every 15 minutes on all other lines.

Stations closed:

Red Line: Farragut North, Judiciary Square, Union Station

Yellow Line/Green Line: Archives

Blue Line: Arlington Cemetery

Blue Line/Orange Line/Silver Line: Farragut West McPherson Square, Federal Center SW, Capitol South, Smithsonian, Federal Triangle

Trains will pass through the stations without stopping.

Beginning Saturday, January 16, through Thursday, January 21:

Metro Center and Gallery Place stations will close and trains will pass through the stations without stopping.

Metrobus

Buses will operate on normal weekday and weekend schedules, except for Inauguration Day.

Buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on Inauguration Day, January 20. Check timetables for schedule information.

Customers traveling through downtown should allow additional travel time due to detours and road closures around the security perimeter.

Additional station closures and bus detours may be necessary on a temporary basis during this period for security reasons.

Online tools, including crowding information or real time arrivals, may not be available due to the continuously changing operational environment.