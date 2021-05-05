  • Wed. May 5th, 2021
Politics

DC Mayor Residents to Get “Vaxed for Mom and Dad”

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 5, 2021 , Muriel Bowser, vaccination, Washington DC
DC Mayor Residents to Get “Vaxed for Mom and Dad”

Washington, DC (STL.News) With Mother’s Day less than a week away and Father’s Day more than a month away, Mayor Muriel Bowser is challenging DC residents to get vaccinated for their moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, and other family members, and to ensure that those who come in contact with their family members also get vaccinated.  Beginning this weekend, at walk-up sites across DC, residents will be able to get special “Vaxed for Mom” and “Vaxed for Dad” temporary tattoos to help spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated.  On Saturday, May 8, the day before Mother’s Day, the first 51 people who come to get vaccinated at each of the six walk-up sites open that day (Arena Stage, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Lamond Recreation Center, the RISE Demonstration Center, Rosedale Recreation Center, and United Medical Center) will be able to receive free flowers and plants.

Additionally, on Thursday, May 6, the REACH at the Kennedy Center is hosting a special Vaxed for Mom event.  Between 4 pm and 8 pm, residents can go to the REACH for a free shot and a beer.  Individuals will receive a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as a free beer.  The vaccination clinic is being hosted in partnership with the H2-Collective, Victura Park at the REACH, the Kennedy Center, and Solace Brewing Co.

On May 1, walk-up vaccination sites across DC opened to all residents who are 18 and older.  Residents can walk up to 12 sites without making an appointment to get their free COVID-19 vaccine.  Since this weekend, additional Saturday and Sunday hours have been added at the Convention Center walk-up site.  A full schedule of the days and hours of the walk-up sites can be found on coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc. Residents are able to see approximate wait times, if there is a wait, at each site at coronavirus.dc.gov/dontwait.

Additionally, today, the Mayor announced that the second DC COVID-19 Community Corps Day of Action will take place on Saturday, May 22. Last Saturday, volunteers knocked on more than 12,000 doors and completed more than 1,140 canvassing shifts in neighborhoods across all eight wards.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
DC Mayor Launched $250,000 SHOP, EAT, PLAY, STAY Giveaway
May 5, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Colorado Governor Takes Action in Response to Pandemic
May 5, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Pennsylvania Governor: $11 Million to Support Business Expansion
May 5, 2021 Maryam Shah