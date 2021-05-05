DC Mayor Launched $250,000 SHOP, EAT, PLAY, STAY Giveaway

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, Mayor Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, in partnership with Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, launched the DC SHOP, EAT, PLAY, STAY giveaway to encourage residents and visitors from Maryland and Virginia to take advantage of all the District has to offer and support businesses and workers as we move closer to a better normal. Through the giveaway, 51 winners from the region will have the opportunity to earn prizes and gift cards ranging from $500 to $25,000 to shop, eat, play, and stay at District restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues, and hotels.

“As we continue to get more residents and workers vaccinated, we are ready for more people to shop, eat, play and stay in DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know how much the tourism and hospitality industries mean to DC, not only because they create jobs and support local businesses, but also because they help us tell the story of local DC. It’s been a difficult year, but now we look forward to a strong recovery and getting back to the people, places, and activities we love.”

Through the DC SHOP, EAT, PLAY, STAY Giveaway, five Grand Prize winners will receive $25,000 to host an event such as a family reunion, birthday, graduation celebration, or other special event utilizing any DC-based venues, businesses, or service providers. The remaining 46 winners will be chosen at random and receive gift cards ranging from $500 and $10,000 to spend at restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues, and hotels. The District will distribute $250,000 in prizes in total and the giveaway is open to residents of the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

“The District is open for business and we want everyone to safely enjoy all that our city has to offer,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “We’ve had a tough year, and this giveaway is about having fun, but also supporting the local businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers that make DC a great place to shop, eat, play and stay.”

“DC’s restaurants and hospitality industry businesses have worked so hard to keep guests and employees safe, and to create wonderful experiences to dine out in the District,” said Kathy E. Hollinger, President and CEO of Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. “What they need most, as they begin to recover from this past year, is to continue to reopen and bring guests back to enjoy all DC has to offer. We thank Mayor Bowser for encouraging the region to experience DC.”

DC SHOP, EAT, PLAY, STAY giveaway winners will be announced on a rolling basis beginning June 1. Find more information and enter to win at ramw.org/dc-shop-eat-play-stay-giveaway.