DC Mayor Honors 9 Leaders with 2021 Sustainability Awards

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser, alongside the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), honored nine entities at the 2021 District Sustainability Awards for their outstanding environmental leadership. The winners were announced by DOEE Director Tommy Wells at a virtual ceremony that marked the 12th annual commemoration of the event.

“In the District of Columbia, we see sustainability as balancing the environmental, economic, and social equity needs of the community – while always planning ahead for the next generation, and the one after that,” said Mayor Bowser. “These leaders in sustainability are the perfect examples of what that balance looks like at the community level. With their continued commitment they have made Washington, DC a leader in preparing for a greener and more resilient future. We thank them for their invaluable contributions and congratulate all our awardees.”

The awardees support Mayor Bowser’s Sustainable DC plan in the areas of healthy food access, clean energy, stormwater retention, green building construction and management, environmental education, and sustainable waste management. The judges consider not only the creativity and sustainability of the awardees’ practices but also how their efforts reduce inequity in the District.

“It is critical that we celebrate these local leaders, who every day – through their words and, more importantly, through their actions – make the District a better, more sustainable place to live, work and play,” said DOEE Director Tommy Wells.

The 2021 District Sustainability Awards winners are:

Common Good City Farm

The DC Dentist

Gearin’ Up Bicycles

Kaifa Anderson-Hall

One Eight Distilling, LLC

Goodwill of Greater Washington (People’s Choice Award)

Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus, and New Columbia Solar (Joint awardees for the 2021 Clean Energy DC Award)

New Partners Community Solar (Clean Energy DC Honorable Mention)