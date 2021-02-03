DC Mayor Expands Main Streets, Clean Team Programs

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an expansion of the DC Main Streets and Clean Teams programs. Through this expansion, the Bowser Administration is investing an additional $660,000 into communities to support safe, beautiful, and economically vibrant commercial corridors.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have focused on putting our residents and small and local business owners first to ensure they can survive and thrive as we recover together,” said Mayor Bowser. “This expanded investment in our DC Main Streets Program will continue our efforts to build economically diverse commercial corridors that create jobs for District residents and build generational wealth in the community.”

Supported by the Department of Small & Local Business Development (DSLBD), DC Main Streets is a network of 26 independent, nonprofits that revitalize communities by retaining and supporting businesses. Clean Teams are a program managed by the DSLBD to clean and beautify our commercial corridors, while also providing jobs to DC residents. They remove graffiti, illegal posters, litter, weeds, and snow and even do landscaping. Over these last nine months, they have also helped protect consumers and employees by disinfecting some publicly accessible surfaces.

“In these trying times, the Mayor remains relentlessly committed to supporting our neighborhood businesses,” said Department of Small and Local Business Director Kristi C. Whitfield. “By adding new neighborhoods to our DC Main Streets program and investing in additional Clean Teams, we are supporting community businesses and local jobs.”

In addition, Shaw Main Streets will be accepting decommissioned plywood from businesses and commercial landlords at Parcel 42 (1707 7th Street, NW). Businesses interested in donating can email shawmainstreetsinc@gmail.com to make arrangements for dropping off their boards.

Fiscal Year 2021 New DC Main Streets

Ward 3 – Chevy Chase Main Street – Grantee: District Bridges; Bowser Administration investment: $200,000

Ward 7 – Pennsylvania Avenue East – Grantees: Marshall Heights Community Development Corporation, in conjunction with the

Ward 7 Business Partnership; Bowser Administration investment: $200,000

Fiscal Year 2021 New Clean Teams