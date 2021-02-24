DC Mayor Bowser’s Remembrance for Lives Lost to COVID-19

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, in acknowledgment of more than 1,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed Wednesday, February 24, 2021, “A Day of Remembrance for Lives Lost to COVID-19” and released the following statement:

“Today, we mourn the loss of more than 1,000 Washingtonians to COVID-19. These beautiful souls who passed were grandparents, parents, siblings, cousins, neighbors, classmates, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. This tragic milestone is a reminder that this pandemic has forever changed families and communities. Even when the pandemic ends, for many, the pain and loss will still be there. We will never know just how many lives have been saved through our shared commitment to wearing masks and social distancing, but we continue to make these efforts because we know that every single life saved is precious. Today, we pray for the lives lost and send our love to every person and family impacted by this virus and commit ourselves to continuing to work together.”

This week, Mayor Bowser also ordered flags to half-staff in honor of the more than 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Tonight, at 6 pm, houses of worship across DC are encouraged to honor the more than 1,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in Washington, DC.

The full proclamation is below:

A Day of Remembrance Proclamation