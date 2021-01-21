DC Mayor Bowser on President Biden’s Executive Orders

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement on the first Executive Orders signed by President Biden.

“The President’s actions this evening prove that we are right to be hopeful. Already, we are witnessing a President ready to work – ready to serve and uplift all Americans, and, in the President’s own words, once again make America ‘the leading force for good in the world.’ President Biden’s Day One priorities are setting the tone for our nation and putting us on a new path forward – a healthier, greener, more just, and more inclusive future. This is what it looks like to welcome not only decency back into the White House, but also a good-faith commitment to building a better and stronger nation and world. Washington, DC looks forward to supporting the work of the Biden-Harris Administration as we come together to build back better.”