DC Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the following appointments and transitions in her Administration:

Appointments to the Cabinet

Lindsey Appiah, Interim Director, Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS)

Lindsey Appiah is a longtime DYRS employee and a trusted partner to many stakeholders. Ms. Appiah most recently served as General Counsel at DYRS, serving as chief legal counsel and providing legal representation on matters across all areas of the agency, including operations, employee relations, policy review, process restructuring, and labor standards. Prior to her tenure at DYRS, Ms. Appiah served as Assistant Attorney General, General Civil Division at the Tennessee Office of Attorney General, where she counseled, represented, and managed a team of attorneys that represent the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services on various matters, including state tort actions and federal civil rights actions.

Alexis Squire, Interim Director, Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism and Partnerships (ServeDC)

Alexis Squire is a native Washingtonian with a career focused on community and collaboration, including leading nonprofit and public organizations and entities. She most recently served as ServeDC’s Deputy Director of Partnerships and Engagement, leading the office’s volunteerism and civic engagement programs to impact the critical needs of residents across all eight wards. Prior to her tenure at ServeDC, Ms. Squire served as Director of Development, Community Engagement, and Communications at Community of Hope, where she was responsible for strategic planning, budgeting, and execution of corporate and community partnerships to support the organizational mission and community engagement goals.

Departures

Mayor Bowser also announced the departures of the Director of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, Clinton Lacey, and the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism and Partnerships, Ayris Scales.

During Director Lacey’s tenure, the District announced the end of court oversight and monitoring in Jerry M., et al. v. District of Columbia, et al., a 35-year-old class action lawsuit filed in 1985 on behalf of youth in the District’s secure juvenile detention facilities. The termination of the oldest consent decree case was approved by the D.C. Superior Court in December 2020.

During Director Scales’ tenure at ServeDC, she facilitated more than $120 million in donations to support DC Government services, programs, and operations and designed and delivered numerous capacity building programs.