Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Bowser announced the first round of winners from the Take the Shot, DC Giveaway. Beginning on June 19, all DC residents who are 18 and older and who received their first or only shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the RISE Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeths, Anacostia High School, or Ron Brown High School were eligible to enter the Take the Shot, DC Giveaway.

Name Ward of Residence Prize

Steve Robinson 8 Ford Escape Hybrid SE

Bell Cato 8 $10K Groceries for a Year (20 gift cards in increments of $500)

Michael Miller 8 $10K Groceries for a Year (20 gift cards in increments of $500)

Tamara Brooks 8 One Year Unlimited Ride Metro Card

James Brown 8 One Year Unlimited Ride Metro Card

Travis Freeman 4 One Year Unlimited Ride Metro Card

Carton Grissett 8 One Year Unlimited Ride Metro Card

Kristhy Herrera 3 One Year Unlimited Ride Metro Card

Sung-Ha Jou 8 One Year Unlimited Ride Metro Card

Theodore Millner 7 One Year Unlimited Ride Metro Card

Darchelle Watson 8 One Year Unlimited Ride Metro Card

Currently, these individuals are Potential Winners. Once the District government receives the Potential Winner’s completed Authorization Form within the time specified, determines that the Potential Winner meets the eligibility requirements, and obtains further verification that the Potential Winner has received their second vaccination, if needed, the District government will certify the person as an Official Winner. More information can be found at taketheshotdc.com.

Each week for four consecutive weeks, winners will be drawn to receive:

A new car (one winner each week)

$10,000 for groceries, to cover approximately a year of free groceries (two winners each week)

A year of free Metro bus and train (multiple winners each week)

Three additional rounds of winners will be drawn on the following dates:

July 13 (individuals who were vaccinated June 19-July 3 and did not win a previous drawing are eligible)

July 20 (individuals who were vaccinated June 19- July 10 and did not win a previous drawing are eligible)

July 27 (individuals who were vaccinated June 19- July 17 and did not win a previous drawing are eligible)

Currently, all DC residents 12 and older who get their first (or only) COVID-19 vaccine dose at the three select sites are eligible to receive a $51 VISA gift card. While anyone can get vaccinated at District vaccination sites, the gift cards are only available to District residents who can show proof of residency. Residents between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Additionally, in June, Mayor Bowser announced that individuals who people who help unvaccinated friends, family, and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated and accompany them to a vaccination site can receive a $51 VISA gift card. Through the Take the Shot, DC Vaccine Buddy Program, individuals can redeem up to 11 gift cards (one card per unvaccinated DC resident that they accompany to a vaccination site). To participate in this offer, both people must be at least 18 years old and have a state-issued ID. The three vaccine buddy sites are the same sites hosting the Take the Shot, DC giveaway: the RISE Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeths, Anacostia High School, and Ron Brown High School. The person getting vaccinated will also receive a $51 VISA gift card.