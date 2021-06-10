DC Mayor Bowser Announces A Fireside Chat with Dr. Fauci

Ahead of DC’s Third Day of Action, Mayor Bowser Announces “Fauci and Friends: A Fireside Chat with Dr. Fauci and DC Healthcare Leaders”

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Friday, June 11, at 1 pm, she will host a conversation with Dr. Fauci and other local healthcare leaders about the urgency to get all eligible individuals vaccinated against COVID-19. The Mayor and Dr. Fauci will be joined in conversation by:

Dr. Shelly McDonald Pinkett, Chief Medical Officer, Howard University Hospital

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director, DC Health

Dr. Kurt Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Children’s National Hospital

During the conversation, Dr. Fauci, who serves as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, and healthcare leaders will discuss vaccine hesitancy and efficacy, youth vaccinations and the rise in youth hospitalization rates, and the urgency of now to crush the virus. The conversation will take place at the THEARC, with Dr. Fauci attending virtually, and community members can register to attend at bit.ly/FauciAndFriends.

The Mayor is also calling on community members to sign up for the third DC COVID-19 Community Corps Day of Action, which will be on Juneteenth (Saturday, June 19), with canvassing shifts starting at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The goal of each Day of Action is to engage with neighbors who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 and help them make a plan to get vaccinated. Those who want to participate can learn more or register for the Day of Action at bit.ly/dayofactiondc.

Who is Vaccinated in DC? Updates to Vaccination Data on coronavirus.dc.gov

Every Wednesday, the District’s vaccination data is updated on coronavirus.dc.gov. Beginning, additional vaccination data, further broken down by demographics, will be posted each Wednesday, including:

Fully and partially vaccinated data for view by 12+, 18+, 65+ and total population

Age, race/ethnicity, and gender data is now available in a crosstabulation format

Neighborhood and ward data is available by 12+, 18+, 65+ and total population

Want to Plan a Vaccine Clinic?

The Vaccine Exchange Program connects District organizations, including faith-based and community-based organizations as well as District employers, with vaccine providers that can assist with providing COVID-19 vaccinations to large groups in the community or workplace. Through the Vaccine Exchange Program, organizations can submit requests for a vaccine clinic and vaccine providers are able to accept those requests and schedule clinics. The Vaccine Exchange Program Clinics can accommodate groups of individuals from community groups, employers, or groups of individuals. The clinics can take place indoors or outdoors. Vaccine clinic operations generally require use of three distinct spaces for the following functions: check-in, vaccine administration, and post-vaccination observation. All spaces must allow for social distancing to be maintained. Organizations interested in offering a vaccination clinic can submit a request at request.vaccineexchange.dc.gov.

Walk-Up Vaccine Sites and Other Vaccination Opportunities

A full schedule of the days and hours of the current walk-up sites can be found on coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc. Residents are able to see approximate wait times, if there is a wait, at each site at coronavirus.dc.gov/dontwait. The walk-up sites are in addition to the pharmacies, clinics, and health care providers that are also administering the vaccines citywide. Residents can find the closest available vaccination location at vaccines.gov or by texting their zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free.

Residents who are unable to leave home to get vaccinated can still call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination.

Residents, visitors, and workers are reminded that the safest way to enjoy all DC has to offer is by getting vaccinated.