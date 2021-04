Washington, DC (STL.News) All DC residents 16 and older are now eligible to get vaccinated. On Saturday, May 1, join Mayor Bowser’s Day of Action and go door-to-door to help us pre-register Washingtonians for their free COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Canvassing will start at 9 am, 11 am, and 1 pm.

To RSVP and for more information, visit bit.ly/dayofactiondc.