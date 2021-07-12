Washington, DC (STL.News) Due to the current temperatures and forecast of extreme heat, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Monday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 14, 2021. When the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher, District Government, through the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), implements the Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat.

Cooling Centers:

While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

The Cooling Center at the Downtown Day Services Center is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the District’s Heat Emergency Plan is activated. The center operates with limited capacity and services including restrooms, bottled water and snacks. An appointment is not required. The Downtown Day Services Center at 1313 New York Avenue NW is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited capacity for walk-in services for individuals experiencing homelessness. An appointment is not required.

For more information about services provided during a heat emergency, please visit heat.dc.gov or call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311.

District spray parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.

The District’s outdoor pools are operating during weekday hours, opening at 10:00 a.m. For the operating hours of each pool, visit dpr.dc.gov/page/outdoor-pools.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions:

Help protect yourself and others from extreme hot weather by:

Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

Low-Barrier Shelters:

Low-barrier shelters for individuals operate year-round. Due to COVID-19 public health emergency, all low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on July 12 through July 14.

Men

801 East Shelter at Making Life Better Lane, SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place, NE

Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street, NW

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue, NE

Pat Handy Legacy Shelter at 810 Fifth Street, NW

Salvation Army at 3335 Sherman Avenue, NW

Women

Adams Place Day Center at 2210 Adams Place, NE

Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 Second Street, NW

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street, NW

Families seeking emergency shelter may call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311 at any time, day or night.

Fire Hydrant Safety:

Residents are reminded that the unauthorized use of fire hydrants is unlawful, dangerous, and damaging. To report a fire hydrant that has been tampered with, please call 311.