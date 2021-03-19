DC Mayor Bowser: $2.9 Million for Summer Programming for District Youth

Mayor Bowser Awards $2.9 Million in Grants to Community Organizations Providing Summer Programming for District Youth

Funds Will Help 2,200 District Youth Access Summer Programming

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser awarded $2.92 million to 38 community-based organizations that will support more than 2,200 District youth with access to quality summer programming. The funding will be awarded from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office). The grant funding will support summer programming in areas including academics, arts, athletics, dance, cooking, financial literacy, mentoring, music, social emotional support, STEM, and much more. Organizations will follow all safety and health protocols set by health officials and provide in-person programming at DC Public Schools and public charter school sites as well as at other locations throughout Washington, DC.

“After a challenging year, it’s more important than ever that this summer we offer our youth a chance to learn new skills, explore opportunities, and have fun with their peers in safe and healthy environments,” said Mayor Bowser. “These community-based organizations have strong partnerships with our families and youth and build on the critical work being done during the school year. With their partnership, we will continue to provide young Washingtonians with access to programs that not only get them ready for their future academic endeavors, but also equip them for life beyond the classroom.”

Since October 2017, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME) and the OST Office have worked to improve the quality of out-of-school time (OST) programs by administering workshops that improve the skills of youth development professionals, supporting capacity building within organizations, and working to enhance program and implementation to youth serving organizations in the District. The OST Office leads the Learn24 network, which consists of OST programs, government agencies, the Commission on Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes, the Institute for Youth Development, and other key stakeholders that are committed to ensuring all District youth have access to a quality OST program.

The following organizations will receive funding during Summer 2021:

Amala Lives Arts for Our Children, Inc Beta Omega Social Services Inc Capital City Public Charter School Children’s Defense Fund City Gate Inc* Dance Institute of Washington (The) Dance Makers, Inc DC Strings Workshop Do The Write Thing Foundation of DC EnventU Exodus Treatment Center Faith for the City, Inc* For Love of Children FRESHFARM Friendship Public Charter School George Washington University* Healthy Living Inc Horizons Greater Washington Hung Tao Choy Mei Leadership Institute International Association of Human Values* Life Pieces To Masterpieces* Living Classrooms of the National Capital Region* Mentors of Minorities in Education, Inc Multicultural Career Intern Program National Center for Children and Families Neighborhood Associates Corporation* One Common Unity Progressive Life Center* Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation* Swaliga Foundation Tech Turn Up Thurgood Marshall Academy Tumaini DC, Inc * Tutoring Cafe Two Rivers Public Charter School Words Beats and Life, Inc Young Men’s Christian Association of Metropolitan Washington

*new grantee

DC residents can support afterschool and summer programs this tax season by making a Contribution to Taxpayer Support for Afterschool Programs for At-Risk Students on their individual income tax form under the contributions section on Schedule U part II, line 2. These funds will support grants to help bring safe and meaningful opportunities to District youth beyond the normal school day.

District residents can locate OST programs and resources for youth and youth-serving organizations throughout the District at Learn24.dc.gov.