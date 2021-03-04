DC Mayor Announces Fitzroy Lee as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Fitzroy Lee will serve as the District’s Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Lee is a long tenured member of the Office of the Chief Financial Offer, serving as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Chief Economist since October 2009. Prior to becoming the Chief Economist, Mr. Lee was the Director of Revenue Estimation. Mr. Lee previously worked for the Economic Research Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). He was also previously an Assistant Professor of Economics at Tulane University in New Orleans. Mr. Lee, who is a member of the board of directors of the National Tax Association, has published papers on revenue forecasting and tax policy in nationally recognized academic journals.

