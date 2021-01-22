DC Government: Several Activities to Remain Suspended

Washington, DC (STL.News) The pause on various Phase Two activities that began on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 will end on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 5 am. This means that beginning Friday, January 22, restaurants can allow indoor dining at 25% capacity or no more than 250 people, whichever is fewer people. Additionally, museums can open, but no more than 250 people allowed per floor and no guided tours.

DC Government services that were paused will remain suspended: