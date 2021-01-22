DC Government: Several Activities to Remain Suspended

Washington, DC (STL.News) The pause on various Phase Two activities that began on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 will end on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 5 am. This means that beginning Friday, January 22, restaurants can allow indoor dining at 25% capacity or no more than 250 people, whichever is fewer people. Additionally, museums can open, but no more than 250 people allowed per floor and no guided tours.
DC Government services that were paused will remain suspended:
- DC public libraries will continue to only offer pickup and drop-off services.
- The DC Circulator National Mall route will remain suspended.
- The only allowable indoor operations at Department of Parks and Recreation facilities are individual reservations for swimming and fitness rooms. Socially distanced, non-high-contact activities can continue outdoors for adult and youth sports groups, and residents may continue to use fields for individual exercise.
- Residents, workers, and visitors are urged to stay vigilant, continue to wear a mask, social distance, practice good hygiene, and avoid gatherings and crowds.