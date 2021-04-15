DC Government Services for DC Emancipation Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Friday, April 16, 2021, the District Government will observe DC Emancipation Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON FRIDAY, APRIL 16

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

The District’s COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open and scheduled appointments will continue.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier and Hypothermia shelters will remain open on Friday, April 16. Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center, located at 1313 New York Avenue, NW will be open on Friday, April 16 from 9 am – 5 pm by appointment-only for essential services (shower, laundry, phones, clothing distribution, etc.). To schedule an appointment for services, email ddsc@pathwaysdc.org.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 2001 Mississippi Avenue, SE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Friday, April 16.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON FRIDAY, APRIL 16:

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites and call center will be closed on Friday, April 16. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed on Friday, April 16. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

Meal distribution sites at DC Public Schools and Department of Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, April 16. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Friday, April 16.

The Warming Center at the Downtown Day Services Center will be closed on Friday, April 16. The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Friday, April 16.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Friday, April 16. DC DMV online services remain available, and customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Friday, April 16. Virtual programs will be available. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation, community, and aquatic centers will be closed on Friday, April 16. DPR parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Friday, April 16.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Friday, April 16.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

In observance of the holiday, several standard service modifications will occur. Ongoing modified services due to the COVID-19 public health emergency remain in effect.

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services, which will resume on Saturday, April 17.

All household trash and recycling collection normally set for Friday, April 16 will be collected on Saturday, April 17.

Street Sweeping and Parking Enforcement

The following DPW modified services remain in effect as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency:

Residential street sweeping is suspended.

Ticketing for safety violations (e.g., blocking a fire hydrant) continues.

The following ticketing is suspended:

Emergency no parking violations (vehicles will be relocated without charge and will not be ticketed).

Expired District license plates and inspection stickers.

Expired residential parking permits.

Expired meters.

Vehicle booting and towing is suspended.

DC Circulator’s reduced schedule/modified service remains in effect:

DC Circulator will operate from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., except for the following routes that operate from 6 am – 11 pm: (1) Union Station – Georgetown; (2) Rosslyn – Dupont Circle; and (3) Woodley Park – Adams Morgan – McPherson Square. The National Mall route operates from 7 am – 8 pm.

Fares on all routes are suspended through the end of the public health emergency.

DC Circulator passengers are asked to enter and exit the bus using the rear door at all times. The only exceptions are for passengers who need to use the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) boarding ramp or require the bus to “kneel” to facilitate boarding.

Riders are required to wear masks or face coverings.

DC Streetcar will operate on its normal schedule:

Riders are required to wear masks or face coverings and should practice proper social distancing while onboard.

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Saturday, April 17, during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. However, construction performed with an active afterhours work permit is allowed. DCRA inspectors will be enforcing the no construction regulation. Illegal construction reports can be made using the District’s 311 system or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions

DDOT will continue normal weekday reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW.

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service).

Ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect:

Rush hour parking restrictions are suspended.

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.