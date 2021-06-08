Dayton: Terry Scott Jones Pleads Guilty To Drug Crime

Defendant on federal supervised release, Terry Scott Jones pleads guilty to drug crime

DAYTON, OH (STL.News) A Dayton man on supervised release from a prior federal case pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to dealing methamphetamine near Austin Landing in Miamisburg.

Terry Scott Jones, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In March 2021, officers with the City of Moraine executed a search warrant in Jones’ hotel room at the Home2Suites at Austin Landing. Detectives discovered more than 89 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm.

Just one year prior, in March 2020, Jones was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison for aiding and abetting the theft of firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee.

Jones faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. Congress sets the maximum statutory sentence. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Roland Herndon, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF); and Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson announced the plea entered into today before U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Saunders is representing the United States in this case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today