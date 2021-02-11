Dayton: Myron D. Baker sentenced for dealing opioids

Dayton man, Myron D. Baker sentenced to 24 years in prison for dealing opioids that caused overdose death

DAYTON (STL.News) A Dayton man was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 288 months in prison for distributing carfentanil, fentanyl and heroin that resulted in at least one overdose death.

Myron D. Baker, 37, pleaded guilty to two federal drug offenses the day he was scheduled to stand trial in November 2019.

According to court documents, beginning in at least January 2017, Baker conspired with others to obtain and distribute opioids in Gallipolis and Dayton for personal profit.

Baker, also known as “Science,” “Capo” or “Sci,” maintained a residence on Lexington Avenue in Dayton to store, package and distribute the drugs. He also maintained a video surveillance system at the residence for the protection of his drugs and money.

Baker and others distributed drugs in the Dayton area that resulted in several overdoses, at least one of which was fatal.

Specifically, in March 2017, two individuals bought what they thought was heroin from Baker and others in Trotwood. The substance actually contained carfentanil. Upon purchasing the drugs, the individuals drove to the parking lot of a Dayton area restaurant to use them. One individual snorted the drugs and the other used a syringe to inject the drugs. Both overdosed, and the person who injected the drugs could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead the following morning.

As part of his plea, Baker accepted responsibility for causing the death of one individual and serious bodily injury to at least two others who experienced nonfatal overdoses. Baker later attempted to withdraw his guilty plea but was eventually denied by the Court.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; and Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl announced the sentence imposed today by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose. Assistant United States Attorneys Sheila G. Lafferty and Amy M. Smith are representing the United States in this case.

